Tips for creating a memorable Halloween from Lynn Lilly

Families looking for ways to enjoy Halloween in a memorable and sage way may want to get crafty this year. Founder of Craft Box Girls Lynn Lilly joined “Life.Style.Live!” to share some tips on doing exactly that!

Whether it is carving a pumpkin, decorating the house, or creating tasty recipes, Lilly shared some great ideas for Halloween.

She recommended to include pets in the fun, PetSmart has everything you need to celebrate the Halloween season with pets, including costumes under $20. From classic to spooky costumes, they have all the Halloween essentials, like this fan-favorite Pumpkin Costume from the Thrills and Chills brand, available exclusively at PetSmart. For more information, visit www.petsmart.com.

Around Halloween time, it’s also important to help kids protect their smiles from sugary candy. A great way to do that is by using Tom’s of Maine’s Silly Strawberry Toothpaste. Now with a new look, this toothpaste helps kids maintain their oral hygiene with a natural fruit flavor that they will love to brush with again and again! Check out Amazon or TomsofMaine.com to grab it today.

For more festive tips, visit tipsontv.com.