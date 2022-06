Life.Style.Live!

Tips for enjoying National Camping Month

June is National Camping Month, a time that recognizes just how much American’s love the great outdoors.

Meggan Kaiser, author, actress & Travel Channel host, joined us Tuesday on “Life. Style. Live!” with some cool camping tips.

For more information, visit TipsonTV.com.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BFGOODRICH, DURACELL, OUTDOORSY.COM AND ECOBUGGY.