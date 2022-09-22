Life.Style.Live!

Tips for parents to encourage kids to learn after summer break

Summer break is typically a time for kids to kick back, indulge in a little extra screen time, play outside and embrace the kind of freedom that only comes with being young and having zero responsibilities. But how does that affect kids now that they’re back in school?

The summer slide is a decline in reading ability and other academic skills that can occur over the summer months when school isn’t in session. Although the summer slide may not have affected every student, the general principle is one that can be observed in all sorts of situations.

Sylvan Learning Center Director Hannah Wampler joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” with some tips for kids now back in school.

Have your child read for at least 20 minutes every day

Spend time cooking together

Explore different kinds of reading material like picture books, chapter books and magazines

Make use of your local library

Listen to audiobooks on summer car trips

Read aloud with your children daily

Review skills with fun, hands-on review activities

Engage in meaningful conversation and help build your child’s vocabulary

Enjoy a new hobby!

ABOUT SYLVAN LEARNING:

With more than 40 years of experience and more than 710 points of presence, Sylvan Learning is the leading provider of personal learning for students in grades K-12. Sylvan is transforming how students learn, inspiring them to succeed in school and in life.

