Tips for planning your next big move!

In this informative segment, we have Rod Woodruff, the General Manager of Guardian Relocation, ready to share some invaluable moving tips. First and foremost, the hosts will dive into the details of Guardian Relocation and the range of services they provide. From local moves to long-distance relocations, viewers will learn about the expertise and dedication of this trusted moving and storage company. With so many individuals planning moves, the hosts will also ask Rod to offer some handy tips and tricks for efficient packing, making the moving process smoother and less stressful. Discovering the benefits of hiring professionals for a move will be another key point of discussion, as Rod outlines the advantages of entrusting experts to handle the logistics and challenges of relocation. Lastly, the hosts will inquire about how viewers can contact Guardian Relocation for their next move, ensuring everyone has access to a reliable resource for their moving needs. With Rod Woodruff’s expertise and Guardian Relocation’s commitment to excellence, this segment promises to equip viewers with the knowledge and confidence to make their next move a success.

Guardian Relocation has a rich history in the moving and storage business, beginning its journey in 1971 and joining the Atlas family of agents in 1972. In 2002, Indianapolis native Jay Fuson took ownership, rebranding the company as Guardian Relocation, with the tagline “beyond expectations” and a highway to the future logo. Committed to every community they serve, Guardian Relocation embraces diversity and continually strives for quality service, breaking down boundaries and overcoming obstacles. With separate locations unified by a common purpose, the company looks forward to exceeding its customers’ expectations as they move confidently into the future.