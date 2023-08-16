Tips for students to beat the summer heat

As students gear up to return to school and sports amidst record-breaking heat, the challenge of staying properly hydrated becomes paramount. We’re joined today by renowned author and nutritionist, Pam Nisevich Bede, MS, RD, CSSD, LD, who has partnered with Pedialyte and Abbott, a global healthcare company, to shed light on the crucial importance of maintaining proper hydration. Pam, a distinguished sports nutrition expert with 27 marathons under her belt and six published books, including “Fuel the Fire,” a comprehensive guidebook for female athletes, brings her expertise to the forefront of this conversation.

Pam Nisevich Bede is here to discuss why hydration holds such significance, emphasizing the telltale signs of dehydration that individuals should be aware of. Furthermore, she will provide insights into effective strategies to combat the scorching heat and share alternative ways to stay hydrated beyond water. Given her extensive background, Pam will also delve into advice for parents and coaches on how to ensure young athletes remain well-hydrated, considering the unique challenges presented by varying activities and environments. For those seeking more information on maintaining optimal hydration, Pam Nisevich Bede’s insights, in collaboration with Pedialyte and Abbott, will undoubtedly provide invaluable guidance in navigating the heat wave and promoting healthy habits among students and athletes.