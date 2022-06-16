Life.Style.Live!

Tips for women traveling solo on a budget

It’s becoming increasingly common for women to travel solo. The stigma of an unaccompanied female has diminished, and more women are reaping the benefits of setting off on their own.

Seven Corners, a global travel insurer, released data in spring 2022 showing that one of the greatest concerns of Americans traveling this summer was the rising cost of travel.

For women traveling alone, the cost of travel can be felt differently than when traveling as a family. Rather than worrying about the expense of 4+ tickets to a theme park, the concern could be based on up charges for accommodations for a single occupant. It can also be more difficult to find cost-effective transportation.

Becky Hart of Seven Corners joined us Tuesday on “Life. Style. Live!” to share advice to help solve the common issues women who choose to travel alone face

Destination Suggestions:

Portland, OR

Large so lots of things to do, amenities, etc., but not an overwhelming largeness

Good public transit system, bike friendly

Relatively inexpensive, especially among West Coast cities

England/Scotland (I have plenty of personal experience/stories here)

Lots of options: cities, countryside, history, food, art

Public transportation is really easy in most areas

People love sharing their country, which is nice as a solo traveler. You get good insider tips; people are more apt to talk to a solo traveler. It’s not as lonely when you can meet people serendipitously.

No language barrier (mostly)

Malta, Crete

Small islands, which makes getting around easier

Friendly locals, many of whom speak English if that’s a concern

Safe for solo women

Cost savings

Public transportation (how it saves money and can make it easier on a solo traveler)

Accommodations (single-room rentals, B&Bs over large hotels that only offer double-occupancy rooms)

Join groups when it makes sense (remembering that solo travel doesn’t mean you have to be alone)

Research – Destinations

Choose your destination wisely – neighborhoods, not just whole cities/countriesIf you’re new to solo travel, pick someplace “easy” (somewhere you’re already somewhat familiar with, no major language barriers, etc.)

Customs so you don’t accidentally commit a cultural faux pas that will land you in hot water

Research – What to do in an emergency

Do you go to the Embassy? The police? Call your insurance company? How does the health care system work?

Research – Travel insurance

Offers protection in many ways

Protects the money you spent for your trip, which is important if you’re trying to travel on a budget

Covers medical expenses if you get hurt or sick while traveling

Travel Assistance

Helps you find health care where you are, evacuate you to another location if it’s necessary to get you the right care, find translation services

Especially beneficial if you’re traveling solo. It’s hard to figure these things out in the best of times, but if you’re the one who’s sick, it can be even more overwhelming and difficult. You have someone in your corner, even if you’re solo.

