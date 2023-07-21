Tips for your summer backyard bash!

Get ready to level up your summer fun with a sizzling backyard bash as we welcome award-winning Chef David Olson, the Live Fire Grill Master, and the creative mind behind “Live Fire Republic,” joining us from Atlanta. Chef Olson, a seasoned recipe developer, is here to share his party inspiration and grilling expertise, courtesy of STEM, CK Mondavi, and Cutting Edge Firewood. Backyard entertaining and grilling have soared in popularity, and Chef Olson will enlighten us on the reasons behind this trend. Want to ensure your guests are comfortable during the outdoor party? Chef Olson has you covered with a top tip for creating the perfect ambiance.

For those looking to impress with refreshing beverages, stay tuned as he unveils some enticing backyard beverage suggestions. But the real secret to wowing everyone lies in the mouthwatering recipes that Chef Olson is eager to reveal. And for that extra touch of magic, he’ll share another super chef secret to make your party truly unforgettable. Curious for more? Get ready to take your summer celebrations to the next level with Chef David Olson’s expertise!