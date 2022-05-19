Life.Style.Live!

Tips on selecting the best toss pillows from Wicker Works of Brownsburg

Tammy Hession, Owner of Wicker Works of Brownsburg, joined us to talk all things toss pillows! You can completely change the style of your furniture by switching out your toss pillows.

At Wicker Works, the outdoor furniture is both durable and very comfortable. The furniture makes a great base on which to add touches of your personal style with toss pillows.

You can base your toss pillows by color scheme to coordinate with your outdoor brick or flooring. Or, you can choose your favorite seasonal color! Toss pillows can be extremely versatile, whether you’re looking for that pop of color or a neutral palette.

The furniture sets at Wicker Works are priced to include a set of toss pillows, and you can select your own pillows to match your style. Wicker Works also has a design time to support your decision!

