Tips to create bonds between fathers, daughters

National Father-Daughter Day is celebrated on October 9, and Melissa Jones with the Girls Positivity Club joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” with three tips for making connections and life-long memories between fathers and daughters of any age.

Keep It Simple, Superdad: Sometimes we can overcomplicate things or think we have to make a grand gesture, and those are great, but your daughter wants to have your undivided attention- no phone, no interruptions, to spend time doing something fun just with her.

Plan With Your Daughter in Mind: Have a couple of ideas your daughter would enjoy doing and let her choose, do them all, or keep them a surprise that you reveal throughout your time together. It will mean so much that you planned it. It feels special when Dad plans a special time just for you.

Step Out of Your Dad Comfort Zone– Try something new together that neither of you has ever done before. It will be a great experience for you both to share and be extra special because it will be a memory and possibly a laugh.

Here are 10 simple ideas to get you started:

1. Cook Together– Follow a recipe or make up your own

2. Picnic and Park– pack a picnic and play at the park

3. Go to a Game– Colts game, college game, or something new

4. Go Fishing, Paddle Boating/Boarding, or Kayaking — even if nothing’s biting, you’ll still be together talking and having fun

5. Board Game Night – create a board game with her or play the classics

6. Paint or Do a Craft together- Paint pumpkins or do a shared art piece on canvas (using tape, splatter, or your fingers)

7. Have a Yes Night– Let her choose things to do and say yes to it all

8. Dinner and a Movie– Decide together

9. Build a Fort- Hang out in it and play games, read books, or tell stories.

10. Bowling or Mini Golf and Ice Cream- a night out with simple fun

You may find that you enjoy simple Father-Daughter Time and want to designate one day a month to spend quality time together.

