Life.Style.Live!

Tips to host a festive Super Bowl party with parenting expert Sherri French

The biggest day in football is almost here and many of us will get together with family and friends to celebrate. Lifestyle and parenting expert Sherri French is shared some great ideas to host a festive Superbowl party.

Don’t ruin the Bowl with an offensive foul.

Poo~Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray intercepts bathroom odors and leaves your party guests feeling comfortable after endless booze & fried foods!

Save time party prepping with Home~Pourri Air & Fabric Odor Eliminating Room Spray and help make cleanup a lot less funky! Home~Pourri works to instantly eliminate 99% of life’s toughest odors at the source – without the funky ingredients. Available at Pourri.com, Amazon, or in-stores/online at Walmart.

Keep your drinks cool

Igloo Coolers partnered with the NFL to design these KoolTunes coolers that feature built-in bluetooth speakers. Igloo also has several other NFL licensed gear, available online.

Snack time

WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE is made with real, hand-scooped Hass avocados, is non-GMO, gluten-free, kosher, Big 8 allergen-free and have no added preservatives added! It’s always ready, easy to serve and a definite crowd pleaser.

Sweet surprise

Create inventive appetizer boards that satisfy salty and sweet at the same time when you put Chocolate Provisions by Scharffen Berger on the platter. A little something special, Chocolate Provisions are unexpected, and are a more-than-welcome addition to any cheese, charcuterie, brunch or dessert board.

Chocolate Provisions flats are the perfect size for arranging in a wide variety of board concepts, and their deep, cacao-forward flavor profile is a perfect complement to cheese, nuts, fruits, meats and more.

Get your main course ready

Tyson® Any’tizers® Buffalo Style Boneless Chicken Bites are fully cooked and ready in minutes giving your game day spread a spicy and tangy kick all guests can enjoy. Tyson® Any’tizers® Buffalo Style Boneless Chicken Bites are made with all white meat chicken raised with no antibiotics ever and come with 12 grams of protein per 3 ounces per serving.

To find details on all of these great Big Game hosting ideas, head to @momhint on Instagram.