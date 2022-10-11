Life.Style.Live!

Tips to save money on your energy bill in honor of National Energy Awareness Month

October is National Energy Awareness Month, and Kelly Young, director of public Relations, AES Indiana joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to raise awareness about the importance of sustainability, promote energy efficiency tips for customers and acknowledge the critical role energy plays in their daily lives.

1. Install and set a programmable thermostat. This can save an estimated 10% per year on heating and cooling costs.

Choose energy-saving lighting: LED lights. Replacing 5 of your home’s most frequently used lights with energy-efficient LED bulbs will save your energy costs.

2. Use an electronic power strip for electronic equipment and reduce phantom loads – also save up to $100 a year by plugging electronic devices into a power strip and turn it off when not in use.

4. Contact a member of AES Indiana’s Quality Contractor Network to see if you qualify for any of the following rebates or instant discounts.

5. After your contractor has completed your energy-efficient home improvements, they’ll either submit a rebate application for you or apply the rebate as an instant discount on your invoice.

About AES Indiana:

AES Indiana, an AES Company, provides retail electric service to more than 500,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Indianapolis, as well as portions of other Central Indiana communities surrounding Marion County. During its long history, AES Indiana has supplied its customers with some of the lowest-cost, most reliable power in the country.