Life.Style.Live!

Tips to stay healthy Holiday season when it’s also cold, flu, COVID-19 season

As we’ve already started to see a very busy virus season amidst the holidays, it’s important to stay on top of your health status.

Dr. Syeda Amna Husain, MD, pediatrician & health expert, joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share tips on staying healthy throughout all of the festivities, including keeping BinaxNOW self-tests on hand.

For more information, visit: BinaxNOW.com.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE ABBOTT.