Tom Alvarez celebrates 12 years of promoting arts at WISH-TV

Celebrating 12 years on air, Tom Alvarez reflects on his journey as a prominent figure in promoting arts and culture in Indianapolis. Alvarez, a familiar name in local media, originally joined the show when Peggy McAllister, then executive director, offered him a chance to talk about music, theater, and dance. Recalling the moment, Alvarez said, “It was one of those moments you’ve had in your career when someone offered you something that you dreamed about.” Since then, he has consistently brought attention to the local arts scene, highlighting its importance to the community.

Alvarez’s career extends beyond this show; he started in television as a producer and director. Despite being initially hired for his on-air presence, he found a niche in covering performing arts. This role has allowed him to develop close relationships with artists and build connections within the community. “Being on the show has given me an incredible platform to promote what both you and I love,” said Alvarez. “I think Channel 8 is well ahead of the pack in terms of promoting the arts.”

The arts advocate recently launched a podcast, an idea that emerged after network executives realized how popular his arts segments were. Alvarez said the podcast has provided him with a deeper platform to feature artists, and even explore meaningful conversations. “Oftentimes, I’ll run into people in the community, and it occurs to me to ask, ‘Do you want to be on my show?’ I just booked Paul Pablo because I found out he’s not only a chef but also a painter,” he shared.

Throughout his 12 years, Alvarez has had the opportunity to meet and interact with numerous celebrities and local artists. “You realize now how many big names come to Indianapolis. You don’t have to go to New York or Chicago—they come to you,” he said. However, he emphasizes that local talent is just as impressive. “The local talent here is crazy good. I was surprised by just how great everyone was,” Alvarez added.

As he celebrates this milestone, Alvarez expressed gratitude to Circle City Broadcasting for their support in promoting the arts. “I’m so grateful to Channel 8 for the opportunities they’ve given me and for what they’ve done for the arts in this community.”

Looking back, Alvarez has too many fond memories to pick a single favorite moment. “I’ve seen so much in my career, and I’ve had the chance to work with incredible people,” he said. As for the future, it’s clear that Alvarez has no intention of slowing down. He remains dedicated to supporting the arts and providing a platform for performers. “There’s no arts without Tom Alvarez here in the city,” his co-host concluded, congratulating him on his 12-year anniversary and wishing for many more years ahead.