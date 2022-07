Life.Style.Live!

Tom Alvarez previews end of summer arts events

We’re going “On the Aisle” with Tom Alvarez, theater critic, to find out the latest in Indiana local arts and entertainment.

Hollywood Nights: The Bob Seger Experience

Symphony on the Prairie

July 29

Melissa Etheredge

Symphony on the Prairie

Aug. 5

Glenn Miller Orchestra

The Palladium

Aug. 11

42 Street

Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre

July 28 – 31

Dreamgirls

The Athenaeum

July 30 & 31

Classical Sundays at the Fort

Through Aug. 21