Life.Style.Live!

Tom Alvarez’s top 10 arts events in 2022

Theater critic Tom Alvarez joined us to give a top ten list of arts events in Indiana. This list of 2022 events has us excited to see what’s to come in 2023!

KDO Event of the Year – Kids Dance Outreach

Magnolia Ballet – Phoenix Theatre

Tosca – Indianapolis Opera

Sense & Sensibility – Indiana Repertory Theatre

Something Rotten – Footlite Musicals.

Violet – Actors Theatre of Indiana

Yuletide Celebration – Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

White Guilt – American Lives Theatre

Nutcracker – Indiana Ballet Conservatory

Carmel Symphony Orchestra – Hispanic Heritage Concert

To read Tom’s reviews, previews and interviews on his “On the Aisle” blog here. Also, follow Tom on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.