Tom Alvarez’s top 10 arts events in 2022

Theater critic Tom Alvarez joined us to give a top ten list of arts events in Indiana. This list of 2022 events has us excited to see what’s to come in 2023!
- KDO Event of the Year – Kids Dance Outreach
- Magnolia Ballet – Phoenix Theatre
- Tosca – Indianapolis Opera
- Sense & Sensibility – Indiana Repertory Theatre
- Something Rotten – Footlite Musicals.
- Violet – Actors Theatre of Indiana
- Yuletide Celebration – Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra
- White Guilt – American Lives Theatre
- Nutcracker – Indiana Ballet Conservatory
- Carmel Symphony Orchestra – Hispanic Heritage Concert
To read Tom’s reviews, previews and interviews on his “On the Aisle” blog here. Also, follow Tom on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.