Life.Style.Live!

Tom Alvarez’s top 10 arts events in 2022

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

Theater critic Tom Alvarez joined us to give a top ten list of arts events in Indiana. This list of 2022 events has us excited to see what’s to come in 2023!

  • KDO Event of the Year – Kids Dance Outreach 
  • Magnolia Ballet – Phoenix Theatre 
  • Tosca – Indianapolis Opera 
  • Sense & Sensibility – Indiana Repertory Theatre 
  • Something Rotten – Footlite Musicals. 
  • Violet – Actors Theatre of Indiana  
  • Yuletide Celebration – Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra  
  • White Guilt – American Lives Theatre 
  • Nutcracker – Indiana Ballet Conservatory  
  • Carmel Symphony Orchestra – Hispanic Heritage Concert  

To read Tom’s reviews, previews and interviews on his “On the Aisle” blog here. Also, follow Tom on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. 

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

A Stan Lee documentary is coming to Disney+ in 2023

Entertainment /

¿De qué murió Pelé y qué problemas de salud tuvo?

Latinx /

Girl, 5, saves younger brother’s life after car crash kills parents

National /

Massive hunt for missing 11-year-old faces challenges, police say

National /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.