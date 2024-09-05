Tony’s Boss Sauce: Family-owned and operated for 50+ years

Tony’s Boss Sauce is a family-owned and operated business in Indianapolis, known for its delicious sauce and strong connection to the local community.

Tony Watts, the founder, has been serving the Indianapolis area for over 50 years, and his goal is to bring new products to the market while building lasting relationships through fundraisers, catering, and community engagement.

You can find Tony’s Boss Sauce at several locations around the city, including all Safeway Foods locations, Taste of Indiana, Sullivan’s Hardware Stores, and the Indy Fresh Market.

Whether you’re cooking at home or looking for a tasty addition to your next meal, Tony’s Boss Sauce offers a flavorful option that’s made right here in Indianapolis.

Tony and his team are committed to continuing their mission of serving the community while introducing more people to their locally-made products.