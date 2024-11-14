Top 10 kid-tested, kid-approved holiday gifts at The Children’s Museum gift shop

Finding the perfect holiday gift just got a whole lot easier, thanks to the annual “Kid-Tested, Kid-Approved” voting event at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis. Now in its 25th year, this fun and interactive event has taken the stress out of holiday shopping by letting expert kid-judges do all the work. After hours of playing, testing, and evaluating 30 of the season’s hottest toys, these young experts have cast their votes for the top 10 must-have gifts of the year.

Parents can now confidently shop for gifts that are guaranteed to be a hit with the kids, knowing that each toy has been kid-approved. Many of this year’s winners feature animal themes, with games and activities designed to promote skill development and social interaction. Here are the top 10 toys that made the cut:

1. Go Nuts Chipmunks!

This “nutty” feeding frenzy game has players acting as chipmunks, gobbling up multi-colored acorns with their mallets. The objective is simple: collect as many acorns as possible after the treetop launches a batch of them. Museum educators highlight the game’s benefits, including improving eye-hand coordination, collaborative play, and fine-motor skills.

2. Skunked!

In this tense and exciting game, players take turns pressing flower petals on a board—carefully avoiding the skunk’s surprise spray! The goal is to avoid getting “skunked” and eliminated from the game. The game encourages collaborative play, math comprehension (number identification and counting), and fine-motor skills.

3. Foosebot’s Stadium Battle!

Build your own stadium and assemble Foosbot characters to play an action-packed game of robotic soccer. Players squeeze their Foosbots’ arms to make them spin and kick the ball. Educators praise the game for promoting social-emotional learning, eye-hand coordination, spatial awareness, and focus.

4. Slithering Snake

This remote-controlled snake slithers to-and-fro, its mouth lighting up as it moves! The snake’s egg-shaped controller makes it easy to navigate, sparking creative play and storytelling. Educators suggest it encourages imaginative thinking and fine-motor skills development.

5. Dueling Desktop Basketball

Challenge a friend to a one-on-one basketball shootout in this exciting desktop-sized game! Players race against the clock to make as many baskets as possible. Beyond the fun, it promotes collaborative play, math skills, fine-motor coordination, and spatial awareness.

6. Panda Panic!

In this thrilling game, players take turns removing colored bamboo sticks from a stack without causing the pandas perched on top to fall. The game promotes critical thinking, problem-solving, and collaborative play, while also helping develop fine-motor skills and basic math concepts.

7. Zip String

This unique outdoor toy lets kids explore different ways to play with a long string, with three different lengths to choose from. It’s a great way to get kids moving, helping them develop gross-motor skills (like large arm movements), eye-hand coordination, and fine-motor control.

8. Space Launch

In this imaginative game, players work together to launch an astronaut into space by finding the right keyholes for the spaceship. With each spin of the spinner, players insert keys into keyholes to see if the astronaut blasts off. This toy boosts fine-motor skills, math abilities (number identification and counting), and collaborative play.

9. Run Beaver Run!

Roll the dice, move your beaver upriver, and try to be the first to reach the dam—while avoiding rolling logs that could send your beaver back downstream! This fast-paced game teaches kids how to strategize while encouraging social-emotional learning, math skills, and collaborative play.

10. Hoberman Sphere

The original transforming sphere, the Hoberman Sphere expands and shrinks with a simple pull, creating endless kinetic fun. This toy also doubles as a creative building tool, with instructions to help kids create their own mobile. Educational benefits include promoting self-regulation, focus, attention, and an understanding of shapes and geometry.

For more information or to see the full list of this year’s winners, visit The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis shop.childrensmuseum.org or stop by for a firsthand look at these toys in action. Happy holidays and happy shopping!