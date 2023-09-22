Top fashion trends for 2023

With summer now in the rear-view mirror, the arrival of fall heralds the emergence of new fashion trends.

Style expert and influencer Kathy Buccio, has joined forces with Marshalls to unveil the hottest fall fashion trends for 2023.

Kathy, a well-known TV personality celebrated for her style expertise, adept fashion trend-spotting, and insightful red-carpet commentary, is also celebrated for her insider tips on how to achieve your favorite celebrity’s looks without breaking the bank.

Her collaboration with Marshalls promises to bring a fresh and accessible perspective to this season’s fashion landscape.