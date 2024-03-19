Top toys for the Spring from The Toy Guy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- The Spring season is almost here and so are some of the hottest toys for the season.

Byrne has a list of some of the top toys for Spring.

1). Decora Girlz 5” Collectible Mystery Dolls and 11” Fashion Dolls

– From Cepia, LLC

– Ages 4+

– MSRP $9.97 & $21.97

– Available at Walmart

2). BumBumz

– From Jazwares

– Ages 3+

– MSRP $7.99

– Available at Amazon, Target, Walmart & Specialty Retailers

3). Cool Quills Hedgehog

– From Build-A-Bear

– All Ages

– MSRP: Hedgehog Plush $30.00; Gift Set $53.50

– Available at Build-A-Bear

4). PEEPS® EggMazing Egg Decorator

– From Hey Buddy Hey Pal

– Ages 3+

– MSRP $27.99

– Available at Amazon

5). Gabbers

– From VTech

– Ages 4+

– MSRP $14.99

– Available on Amazon

6). Kinetic Sand Soft Serve Station

– From Spin Master

– Ages 5+

– MSRP $14.99

– Available on Amazon and Walmart

7). Hurry Up Chicken Butt

– From Exploding Kittens, Inc

– Ages 4+

– MSRP $19.99

– Available at Target

8). Pickleball Blast

– From Moose Games

– Ages 8+

– MSRP $19.99

– Available Exclusively at Target