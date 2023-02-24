Top trends in pet health from Tom Dock

Tom Dock from Noah’s Animal Hospital joined us today to share top trends in pet health. Here is more information:
- New pain reliever for cats: Solensia. This is huge because cats don’t process most drugs the same way that dogs do, and that has led to some issues with providing effective pain relief for them. A new drug called Solensia is helping to keep cats with arthritis more comfortable.
- New diets are hitting the market that can provide extensive relief to many dogs who suffer from environmental allergies like pollens, grasses, dust, etc. These diets help provide a healthier skin barrier to keep pets from developing significant skin infections and lessen the desire to itch!
- Did you know that if you are allergic to cats you can purchase a food that will help lessen the amount of allergens that the cat produces, thereby reducing your allergic symptoms.
For more information visit the Noah’s Animal Hospital website.