Tour Indy Monthly’s Dream Home 2023

Indianapolis Monthly Magazine is making a huge return.

The Dream Home tour in Zionsville, Indiana, is back and bigger than ever in 2023.

After a hiatus since 2019, this September, the community is in for a treat as they step into the lap of luxury within Zionsville’s newest modern marvel.

The 2023 Indianapolis Monthly Dream Home is a 14,000-square-foot private residence on a one-acre lot.

Crafted by Brad Bowman from Homes by Design, with interior enchantment by Jennifer O’Connor of Dare 2 Design and architectural genius by Steve Goldberg of Goldberg Design Group, this Dream Home is a dazzling display of creativity and craftsmanship.

From opulent kitchen and bath surfaces to soaring great room ceilings, cutting-edge technology in entertainment spaces, and an awe-inspiring pool area with fire features, this Dream Home showcases the true meaning of elegance.

Publisher Ivy Bayer states, “This is your opportunity to tour a custom-designed, luxury residence with picturesque views featuring top-of-the-line furnishings, finishes, and amenities to inspire your own home design, all in support of a very worthy cause.”

Not only is this Dream Home beautiful to the eye, but it’s also a source of hope for the community.

All tour proceeds from the 2023 Dream Home experience directly benefit Firefly Children & Family Alliance, a nonprofit on a mission to empower Hoosiers by building strong families and healthy communities.

Their services, including child abuse prevention, home-based support, youth placement, and recovery services, are changing lives every day.

Tina Cloer, President and CEO of Firefly, expresses her gratitude, saying, “We are deeply grateful to Indianapolis Monthly for their investment in our work with families across the state.”

The Dream Home experience kicks off with an exclusive VIP Preview Party, followed by tours for the general public throughout select weekends in September.

It’s not just a tour; it’s a chance to make a difference. Learn more and grab your tickets at indianapolismonthly.com/dreamhome.