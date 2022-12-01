Life.Style.Live!

Tour Mid-Century Modern Homes at Carmel Clay Historical Society Holiday Home Tour

Tickets are on sale now for CCHS’s largest fundraiser! Join us on December 2 and 3 for a Mid-Century Modern tour of four homes in Eden Glen and Woodland Springs, including three designed by self-taught Carmel architect Avriel Shull! Buses will be available to drop off and pick up at each home.

The Friday evening tour from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. is $75 and includes a 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. reception with food and drinks in the Woodland Springs Clubhouse, also designed by Avriel Shull.

Saturday tickets are $30 for the tour only from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Deborah Gangstad, executive director of Carmel Clay Historical Society, joined us Thursday on Life.Style.Live!” along with Priscilla Ball, 2022 Holiday Home Tour Owner, to share what you can expect from this event.

Don’t miss an opportunity to view these wonderful examples of Carmel’s design history, decked for the holidays!

Visit holidayhometour.eventbrite.com to register.

For more information visit:

carmelclayhistory.org

facebook.com/CarmelClayHistoricalSociety