Life.Style.Live!

Toy Insider shares hot toys parents should know about for holiday season

Need a few fun ideas for what to get your kids on young family member this holiday season?

These suggestions from Marissa Silva, Editor in Chief of The Toy Insider, will be sure to impress the little people in your life!

JURASSIC WORLD 6V T-REX QUAD (DYNACRAFT)

● Kids can enter the land of the most iconic dinosaurs on

the Jurassic World, electric 6-volt T-Rex Ride-on by Dynacraft.

● The custom T-Rex design is cute yet fierce and will

inspire hours of imaginative play.

● Kids will feel safe and in control with an easy-to-use

push button acceleration on the handlebars.

● Kids can pull the lever for interactive features, including

chomping action and big dino roar.

● Hits speeds of up to 2MPH and safely holds up to 40 lbs.

● Ages: 2+

● MSRP: $66.75

● Available: Walmart

PEPPA PIG TONIEBOX STARTER SET – PINK (TONIES)

● The Toniebox is an imagination-building,

screen-free, educational, digital listening experience

speaker that plays stories, songs, and much more.

● Designed to foster imagination, activity, and

independent play for kids, it’s everything a young

explorer’s growing mind needs!

● The Toniebox comes to life when paired with

the Peppa Pig collection of Tonies, hand-painted

characters with hours of stories to tell, worlds to

explore, and songs to sing.

● Ages: 3+

● MSRP: $99.99

● Available: Target

LITTLE LIVE PETS MAMA SURPRISE (MOOSE TOYS)

● This electronic pet is designed to look like a

real guinea pig and features more than 30 sounds

and reactions.

● When the mama guinea pig’s heart begins to glow, kids place her in her hutch among the nesting

material. The next morning, kids will discover a newborn guinea pig baby.

● Mama Surprise magically delivers a new baby every day for three consecutive days.

● Each baby has its own care package with themed hair accessories, such as rock ‘n’ roll, preppy, or

princess.

● Kids can repeat the surprise deliveries over and over again.

● Brush the mama guinea pig’s fur or feed her with the included accessories to care for her and

hear different responses.

● Ages: 4+

● MSRP: $64.99

● Available: Amazon, Walmart, Target

POKÉMON TRADING CARD GAME BATTLE ACADEMY

● Kids can master the basics of the Pokémon TCG

through Battle Academy.

● Offers fun family entertainment, combining

strategic Pokémon TCG gameplay within a classic,

easy-to-learn family game experience.

● Each Battle Academy box comes with a two-player

game board, three 60-card decks, gameplay accessories, as

well as a code card that allows kids to enjoy the Pokémon

TCG digitally through the free-to-play Pokémon Trading

Card Game Online experience on iOS, Android, and

Pokemon.com.

● The latest version of Battle Academy introduces the Pokémon V gameplay mechanic and an

updated lineup of fan-favorite Pokémon, including Pikachu, Eevee, and Cinderace.

● Ages: 6+

● MSRP: $19.99

● Available: Major retailers

BEYBLADE BURST QUADDRIVE INTERSTELLAR DROP BATTLE SET

● Beyblade Burst QuadDrive launches into the future of

Beyblade with the first ever four-in-one top!

● Challenge opponents on two interstellar battle levels!

Battle on the top level, then remove the disc, drop through the

Warp Hole, and take the battle to the drop level.

● Includes a right-spin Devastate Evo Belfyre B7 G01 QD06

TS22-Q A07 and Prominence Phoenix P7 G10 QD03 TB16-Q D05

tops.

● Customize to Core and Apex mode, then Core+ and Apex+

mode to change top type.

● Complete with two right/left-spin launchers and two

extra Armor Tips.

● Scan codes to compete in the Beyblade Burst app!

● Ages: 8+

● MSRP: $66.99

● Available: Target, Walmart, Amazon

SHIMMER ‘N SPARKLE ULTIMATE BEAUTY STUDIO

● Glam it, record it, and post a beauty story with this

kit!

● This all-in-one beauty center features 28 real,

vibrant, and super stylish lip, cheek, and eye colors, plus

accessories including a ring light and built-in phone stand.

● Kids can create their own beauty style and stories.

● Create different trendy beauty looks over and over

again for the ultimate make-over experience.

● Gives kids the stage to show off their individual and

unique style, as well as how they define their own beauty.

● Ages: 8+

● MSRP: $29.99

● Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart

For more information, click here.