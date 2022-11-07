Toy Insider shares hot toys parents should know about for holiday season

Need a few fun ideas for what to get your kids on young family member this holiday season?
These suggestions from Marissa Silva, Editor in Chief of The Toy Insider, will be sure to impress the little people in your life!
JURASSIC WORLD 6V T-REX QUAD (DYNACRAFT)
PEPPA PIG TONIEBOX STARTER SET – PINK (TONIES)
● The Toniebox is an imagination-building,
screen-free, educational, digital listening experience
speaker that plays stories, songs, and much more.
● Designed to foster imagination, activity, and
independent play for kids, it’s everything a young
explorer’s growing mind needs!
● The Toniebox comes to life when paired with
the Peppa Pig collection of Tonies, hand-painted
characters with hours of stories to tell, worlds to
explore, and songs to sing.
● Ages: 3+
● MSRP: $99.99
● Available: Target
LITTLE LIVE PETS MAMA SURPRISE (MOOSE TOYS)
● This electronic pet is designed to look like a
real guinea pig and features more than 30 sounds
and reactions.
● When the mama guinea pig’s heart begins to glow, kids place her in her hutch among the nesting
material. The next morning, kids will discover a newborn guinea pig baby.
● Mama Surprise magically delivers a new baby every day for three consecutive days.
● Each baby has its own care package with themed hair accessories, such as rock ‘n’ roll, preppy, or
princess.
● Kids can repeat the surprise deliveries over and over again.
● Brush the mama guinea pig’s fur or feed her with the included accessories to care for her and
hear different responses.
● Ages: 4+
● MSRP: $64.99
● Available: Amazon, Walmart, Target
POKÉMON TRADING CARD GAME BATTLE ACADEMY
● Kids can master the basics of the Pokémon TCG
through Battle Academy.
● Offers fun family entertainment, combining
strategic Pokémon TCG gameplay within a classic,
easy-to-learn family game experience.
● Each Battle Academy box comes with a two-player
game board, three 60-card decks, gameplay accessories, as
well as a code card that allows kids to enjoy the Pokémon
TCG digitally through the free-to-play Pokémon Trading
Card Game Online experience on iOS, Android, and
Pokemon.com.
● The latest version of Battle Academy introduces the Pokémon V gameplay mechanic and an
updated lineup of fan-favorite Pokémon, including Pikachu, Eevee, and Cinderace.
● Ages: 6+
● MSRP: $19.99
● Available: Major retailers
BEYBLADE BURST QUADDRIVE INTERSTELLAR DROP BATTLE SET
● Beyblade Burst QuadDrive launches into the future of
Beyblade with the first ever four-in-one top!
● Challenge opponents on two interstellar battle levels!
Battle on the top level, then remove the disc, drop through the
Warp Hole, and take the battle to the drop level.
● Includes a right-spin Devastate Evo Belfyre B7 G01 QD06
TS22-Q A07 and Prominence Phoenix P7 G10 QD03 TB16-Q D05
tops.
● Customize to Core and Apex mode, then Core+ and Apex+
mode to change top type.
● Complete with two right/left-spin launchers and two
extra Armor Tips.
● Scan codes to compete in the Beyblade Burst app!
● Ages: 8+
● MSRP: $66.99
● Available: Target, Walmart, Amazon
SHIMMER ‘N SPARKLE ULTIMATE BEAUTY STUDIO
● Glam it, record it, and post a beauty story with this
kit!
● This all-in-one beauty center features 28 real,
vibrant, and super stylish lip, cheek, and eye colors, plus
accessories including a ring light and built-in phone stand.
● Kids can create their own beauty style and stories.
● Create different trendy beauty looks over and over
again for the ultimate make-over experience.
● Gives kids the stage to show off their individual and
unique style, as well as how they define their own beauty.
● Ages: 8+
● MSRP: $29.99
● Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart
For more information, click here.