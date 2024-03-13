Toyota: A look at the Motor Manufacturing Missouri Center

Over the past four years, Toyota in Troy, Missouri, has undergone significant developments, marked by a $109 million investment and the establishment of a $1.7 million solar field.

This TV news report delves into the impact of these investments on the county, region, and the employees of Toyota.

The plant, which commenced operations in 1991, has grown to employ over 1,000 individuals, showcasing Toyota’s dedication to American workers and local production.

Notably, the company has invested more than $17.2 billion in its U.S. manufacturing operations in recent years, primarily to support its electrification initiatives.

The report features interviews with team members, including those with military backgrounds, familial ties to the company, and individuals who sought improved prospects and found them at Toyota.

During the 2008 recession, Toyota demonstrated its commitment to its workforce by investing in training and community service projects rather than resorting to layoffs.

Similarly, amid the challenges of the 2020 pandemic, Toyota ensured the financial security of its employees, maintaining paychecks despite non-production days.

The company’s ongoing investments in electrification, such as the $383 million allocated to U.S. manufacturing plants, show its commitment to innovation and sustainability.