Toys for back-to-school season

As summer is in full swing and the anticipation of the back-to-school season looms, there’s no better time to reinforce basic skills in fun and exciting ways for kids. The renowned Chris Byrne, also known as The Toy Guy®, joins the camera with a host of fantastic ideas and playthings that parents and caregivers can embrace to enhance their child’s learning journey during the school year. From tonies, an interactive audio system designed for ages 3 and up, to engaging games like Search Party: Chaos at the Park from What Do You Meme? for ages 8 and up, there’s something for every young mind to explore and enjoy. For budding readers, the LeapReader Learn-To-Read 10-Book Mega Pack by LeapFrog, suited for ages 4 to 8, is a treasure trove of knowledge. Storypod, aimed at ages 6 and up, provides immersive storytelling experiences, and the Reel Big Catch Game by Educational Insights, designed for ages 3 and up, promises endless hours of entertainment. With these captivating toys, The Toy Guy® helps parents and caregivers make the back-to-school time less stressful while fueling excitement for new beginnings and adventures that lie ahead!