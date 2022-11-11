Life.Style.Live!

Toys for Tots celebrates 75th Anniversary

Toys for Tots is celebrating its 75th Anniversary this year.

For over seven decades, this program has delivered hope and magic to over 281 million children across the United States. Each year WISH-TV partners with the marine corp and their Toys for Tots program to help make Christmas a little brighter for children in central Indiana.

Preparations are underway and the drive begins on Tuesday, Nov. 15, so keep an eye on the WISH-TV website for information on drop-off locations.

Marine Toys for Tots coordinators, Sargent Malloy Harrison and Sargent Jessica Miranda took time out to share a little bit of Toys for Tots history.

If you are out shopping for your upcoming toys for tots donation, we understand that they are in need of more toys for babies and older children this year. Toys need to be new and unwrapped.

Celebrating Heros airs on Friday, November 11 at 6:30 p.m. on WISH-TV with stories of local veterans, active military and their families who serve our country and our communities. It will be hosted by Phil Sanchez and Alexis Rogers.

For more information, click here.