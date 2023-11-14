‘Toys that teach’ with Chris Byrne, The Toy Guy

As the holiday season is heating up, shoppers are looking for toys that will provide the kids in their lives great play experience. We’ve reviewed hundreds of toys in 2023 and the segment will show a range of toys for different ages.

Here’s Chris Byrne, AKA The Toy Guy, with more:

Products:

LEGO DUPLO Dream Playground

From The LEGO Group

Ages 2+

MSRP $49.99

Available at LEGO Stores, LEGO.com and major retailers

Squinkies Originals Cupcake Surprize Bake Shop

From Blip Toys

Ages 5+

MSRP $24.99

Available at Target

PLAYMOBIL 1.2.3 & Disney: Winnie’s & Piglet’s Tree House

From PLAYMOBIL

Ages 18 months+

MSRP $49.99

Available on Amazon

My Baking Oven With Magic Cookies

From Hape

Ages 3+

MSRP $49.99

Available at Hape.com and Amazon

Spidey & His Amazing Friends Amazing Metals Track Set

From Jazwares

Ages 3+

MSRP $49.99

Available at Target & Amazon

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem PizzaFire Van

From Playmates Toys

Ages 4+

MSRP $39.99

Available at Walmart, Amazon and Target

Bitzee

From Spin Master

Ages 5+

MSRP $29.99

Available at Amazon, Target, Walmart

Furby Interactive Toy

From Hasbro

MSRP $69.99

Available at all major retailers including Amazon, Walmart and Target

Beast Lab

From Moose Toys

Ages 5+

MSRP $79.99

Available at Amazon, Walmart, Target

