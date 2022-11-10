Life.Style.Live!

Trace Thompson performs ‘Big Little Things,’ ‘No More’ ahead of this weekend’s ‘Give Back Jam’

Singer/songwriter Trace Thompson joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to perform two of his latest songs, “Big Little Things” and “No More.” He also discussed the upcoming “Give Back Jam IV” which will benefit Sheltering Wings based out of Danville.

Thompson was recently recognized on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, TN at the Josie Music Awards. He received two awards for songwriting and also received the Humanitarian of the Year award.

He also started the “Give Back Jam” a few years ago during the start of Covid where those proceeds went directly to three local restaurants to create a tab for local first responders. Since then, they’ve helped a local kid with arthrogryposis, and last year they helped Hands of Hope.

You can find out more about him in a recent article in Center Grove Magazine.

You can also find more of his music, artists who have cut his music, and people he’s had the opportunity to share the stage with on his website. To support his fundraiser for Sheltering Wings, click here.