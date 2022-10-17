Life.Style.Live!

Tracy ‘The Culinary Cutie’ shares recipes for fun alcohol-free drinks

These delicious, fun, alcohol-free and refreshing drinks are perfect to make with your kids while creating memories!

Tracy Williamson, AKA “The Culinary Cutie” chef/lifestyle expert, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share the recipes.

Strawberry Mocktail (1-2 servings)

Ingredients:

3 oz of sprite

4-5 strawberries

½ cup of muddle strawberries

1 ½ oz of lemonade

1 tablespoon lime juice

Instructions:

Cut up and place strawberries, lime juice in a short drink glass and muddle with a muddler or wooden

spoon.

Muddling is to smash and mix drink ingredients. Break down and get the strawberries to release their juices and flavors with a wooden spoon or muddler.

Add ice cubes to the glass, filling about halfway, then top up with sprite and lemonade.

Stir to combine everything.

Garnish with a strawberry, a lime slice and/or fresh mint

Watermelon Lemonade (3 servings)

Ingredients:

3 cups cubed seedless watermelon, chilled

2 cups cold water

3/4 cup fresh strained lemon juice, chilled

2/3 cup granulated sugar

Ice and fresh mint for serving

Instructions:

Add watermelon to a blender and pulse until well pureed, there should be about 2 cups.

Pour mixture through a fine mesh strainer into a bowl.

In a large pitcher whisk together water, lemon juice and sugar until sugar has dissolved. Stir in pureed

watermelon. Stir in ice and mint or add ice and mint directly to individual cups and pour lemonade over.

Non Alcoholic Blackberry Mojito (1-2 servings)

Ingredients:

5-6 blackberries

1 tbsp. lime juice

4-5 leaves fresh mint

½ cup fresh orange juice

1 cup chilled plain sparkling water or soda

1 teaspoon honey or to taste

Ice cubes for serving

Instructions:

In a small bowl muddle blackberries and mint leaves.

Transfer the muddled blackberries into a serving glass

Add a few ice cubes, lime juice, orange juice and sparkling water or soda.

Gentle mix and add honey to sweeten.

Mason Jar Citrus Cooler (1-2 servings)

Ingredients:

3/4 c. fresh orange juice

1/4 c. lime juice

1/4 c. lemon juice

3/4 tsp. sugar

Lemon, orange and lime slices, for serving

3 c. club soda

Instructions:

In a measuring cup or pitcher, stir together fresh orange juice, lime juice, and lemon juice.

Spoon sugar into each of 4 mason jars and top with juice mixture.

Add lemon, orange and lime slices. When ready to serve, fill each Mason jar with ice, cover, and shake to

dissolve sugar, then top with club soda.

