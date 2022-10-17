Tracy ‘The Culinary Cutie’ shares recipes for fun alcohol-free drinks

These delicious, fun, alcohol-free and refreshing drinks are perfect to make with your kids while creating memories!
Tracy Williamson, AKA “The Culinary Cutie” chef/lifestyle expert, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share the recipes.
Strawberry Mocktail (1-2 servings)
Ingredients:
- 3 oz of sprite
- 4-5 strawberries
- ½ cup of muddle strawberries
- 1 ½ oz of lemonade
- 1 tablespoon lime juice
Instructions:
Cut up and place strawberries, lime juice in a short drink glass and muddle with a muddler or wooden
spoon.
Muddling is to smash and mix drink ingredients. Break down and get the strawberries to release their juices and flavors with a wooden spoon or muddler.
Add ice cubes to the glass, filling about halfway, then top up with sprite and lemonade.
Stir to combine everything.
Garnish with a strawberry, a lime slice and/or fresh mint
Watermelon Lemonade (3 servings)
Ingredients:
- 3 cups cubed seedless watermelon, chilled
- 2 cups cold water
- 3/4 cup fresh strained lemon juice, chilled
- 2/3 cup granulated sugar
- Ice and fresh mint for serving
Instructions:
- Add watermelon to a blender and pulse until well pureed, there should be about 2 cups.
- Pour mixture through a fine mesh strainer into a bowl.
- In a large pitcher whisk together water, lemon juice and sugar until sugar has dissolved. Stir in pureed
- watermelon. Stir in ice and mint or add ice and mint directly to individual cups and pour lemonade over.
Non Alcoholic Blackberry Mojito (1-2 servings)
Ingredients:
- 5-6 blackberries
- 1 tbsp. lime juice
- 4-5 leaves fresh mint
- ½ cup fresh orange juice
- 1 cup chilled plain sparkling water or soda
- 1 teaspoon honey or to taste
- Ice cubes for serving
Instructions:
- In a small bowl muddle blackberries and mint leaves.
- Transfer the muddled blackberries into a serving glass
- Add a few ice cubes, lime juice, orange juice and sparkling water or soda.
- Gentle mix and add honey to sweeten.
Mason Jar Citrus Cooler (1-2 servings)
Ingredients:
- 3/4 c. fresh orange juice
- 1/4 c. lime juice
- 1/4 c. lemon juice
- 3/4 tsp. sugar
- Lemon, orange and lime slices, for serving
- Lime slices, for serving
- 3 c. club soda
Instructions:
- In a measuring cup or pitcher, stir together fresh orange juice, lime juice, and lemon juice.
- Spoon sugar into each of 4 mason jars and top with juice mixture.
- Add lemon, orange and lime slices. When ready to serve, fill each Mason jar with ice, cover, and shake to
- dissolve sugar, then top with club soda.
