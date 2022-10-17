Life.Style.Live!

Tracy ‘The Culinary Cutie’ shares recipes for fun alcohol-free drinks

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

These delicious, fun, alcohol-free and refreshing drinks are perfect to make with your kids while creating memories!

Tracy Williamson, AKA “The Culinary Cutie” chef/lifestyle expert, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share the recipes.

Strawberry Mocktail (1-2 servings)

Ingredients:

  • 3 oz of sprite
  • 4-5 strawberries
  • ½ cup of muddle strawberries
  • 1 ½ oz of lemonade
  • 1 tablespoon lime juice

Instructions:

Cut up and place strawberries, lime juice in a short drink glass and muddle with a muddler or wooden
spoon.

Muddling is to smash and mix drink ingredients. Break down and get the strawberries to release their juices and flavors with a wooden spoon or muddler.

Add ice cubes to the glass, filling about halfway, then top up with sprite and lemonade.
Stir to combine everything.

Garnish with a strawberry, a lime slice and/or fresh mint

Watermelon Lemonade (3 servings)

Ingredients:

  • 3 cups cubed seedless watermelon, chilled
  • 2 cups cold water
  • 3/4 cup fresh strained lemon juice, chilled
  • 2/3 cup granulated sugar
  • Ice and fresh mint for serving

Instructions:

  • Add watermelon to a blender and pulse until well pureed, there should be about 2 cups.
  • Pour mixture through a fine mesh strainer into a bowl.
  • In a large pitcher whisk together water, lemon juice and sugar until sugar has dissolved. Stir in pureed
  • watermelon. Stir in ice and mint or add ice and mint directly to individual cups and pour lemonade over.
Non Alcoholic Blackberry Mojito (1-2 servings)

Ingredients:

  • 5-6 blackberries
  • 1 tbsp. lime juice
  • 4-5 leaves fresh mint
  • ½ cup fresh orange juice 
  • 1 cup chilled plain sparkling water or soda 
  • 1 teaspoon honey or to taste
  • Ice cubes for serving

Instructions:

  • In a small bowl muddle blackberries and mint leaves.
  • Transfer the muddled blackberries into a serving glass
  • Add a few ice cubes, lime juice, orange juice and sparkling water or soda.
  • Gentle mix and add honey to sweeten.

Mason Jar Citrus Cooler (1-2 servings)

Ingredients:

  • 3/4 c. fresh orange juice
  • 1/4 c. lime juice
  • 1/4 c. lemon juice
  • 3/4 tsp. sugar
  • Lemon, orange and lime slices, for serving
  • Lime slices, for serving
  • 3 c. club soda

Instructions:

  • In a measuring cup or pitcher, stir together fresh orange juice, lime juice, and lemon juice.
  • Spoon sugar into each of 4 mason jars and top with juice mixture.
  • Add lemon, orange and lime slices. When ready to serve, fill each Mason jar with ice, cover, and shake to
  • dissolve sugar, then top with club soda.

For more information, click here.

