Trae Crowder: ‘The Liberal Redneck’ performing in Indy

Trae Crowder’s rise to prominence commenced in 2016 with his widely circulated series of “Liberal Redneck” porch rant videos, captivating audiences worldwide.

Since then, Trae has ventured into various avenues of entertainment and activism, solidifying his position as a multi-talented figure.

His best-selling book, “The Liberal Redneck Manifesto: Draggin Dixie Outta The Dark,” resonated with readers, while his sold-out theater shows under the WellRED Comedy Tour banner showcased his comedic prowess.

Crowder’s presence extended to television, with appearances on esteemed programs such as “Real Time with Bill Maher,” “Nightline,” and “The View,” among others.

Despite his rural origins in Celina, TN, Trae has transitioned to life in Los Angeles, where he’s immersed himself in writing and producing, with five scripted pilots sold to major networks.

His online presence flourishes through regular sketches on platforms like Comedy Central and Funny or Die, drawing millions of views.

Beyond entertainment, Trae delves into serious topics, co-producing a documentary on universal basic income featuring Andrew Yang.

He also engages with his audience through popular podcasts like “WellRED” and “Evening Skews.”

Crowder’s comedic talents were further showcased in his debut stand-up comedy special taped in Nashville, TN, in 2021, ensuring his continued resonance with his devoted fanbase.