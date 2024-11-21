Fishers Event Center hosts Trampled by Turtles’ 10th anniversary performance

Trampled By Turtles, a band known for their blend of bluegrass, folk, and Americana rock, is set to perform at the grand opening of the Fishers Event Center in Fishers, on Nov. 22. This marks the first show at the newly constructed venue and a significant milestone in the band’s decade-long career of delivering memorable performances.

Ryan Young, a member of the band, shared insights into their creative process and evolving sound. “We do not make music trying to fit into a certain genre,” Young said. “That’s been the unstated plan from the beginning, and it continues to guide us.”

The band recently released a version of John Denver’s “Rocky Mountain High” in collaboration with Josiah and the Bonnevilles. According to Young, the cover maintained their unique approach. “When we cover songs, we don’t try to make them sound exactly like the original. The music behind it is our own.”

Trampled By Turtles has also cultivated a loyal fan base over the years. Young reflected on their growing following, saying, “The first time we play in a city, there might be five people. The next time, there’s 50, and it keeps growing. I’m very lucky.”

The upcoming performance in Fishers is especially exciting for the band as they inaugurate the state-of-the-art venue. “It’s a big honor to be the first musician to play there,” Young said.

Tickets for the Nov. 22 show are available at trampledbyturtles.com.