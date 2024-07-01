Transplant Games of America 2024

Three Indianapolis residents who have received organ donations will represent Team Indiana at the 2024 Transplant Games of America, held from July 5-10 in Birmingham, Alabama.

Jen Weber, now 50, was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis and a severe autoimmune disease at 36. She has had three double lung transplants since 2010.

Weber will compete in golf, swimming, and bowling, celebrating her donors and her grandmother, a cornea and tissue donor in 2018.

The Transplant Games of America gathers thousands involved in organ transplants, including recipients, donors, and supporters.

Held every two years in different cities, teams from 40 states compete in 20 medal events and over 60 activities.

Nancy Havlin, 57, captain of Team Indiana, was diagnosed with primary biliary cholangitis at 43 and received a liver transplant in 2010.

Havlin, a five-time U.S., and two-time international games participant, will compete in bowling, table tennis, and darts.

Team Indiana is sending 53 competitors, supported by family and friends. Indiana has had a team at the games since 1990.