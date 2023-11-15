Travel Agent preps Amber for her trip to Disney World, Part 3

Is she ready? Amber Hankins leaves Friday for her very first trip to Disney World with her family.

Katie Awwad, Magnified Cruise One Travel Agent, says so many times, we focus all of our planning on the park days, but there is a ton that goes on around the Disney Resorts and property at Walt Disney! Here are some of her tips:

My favorite thing would be to watch the Magic Kingdom fireworks from the Polynesian resort. Right now, this is still an option, but rumor has it that it will change. I love grabbing a Dole Whip and sitting on the beach watching the fireworks over the castle. The music will be piped through the beach area from Main Street. Tips: Get there early and leave a little before show is over to beat the rush at buses at Magic Kingdom. Take the boat back to Magic Kingdom so you can still watch fireworks.

Resort Activities: The resorts have a full day of fun things planned for your stay. So on a rest day or travel day when you are planning to relax, ask for the activities for the day. Usually there is a sign around the pool area. Some fun things would be painting class at Art of Animation, poolside campfire, character sightings, pool fun challenges/games, playgrounds, and movies under the stars! Some of these require sign ups and a small fee. So just talk to your guest services cast members for more details.

Disney Pin Trading: This is a core memory for my kids each trip! Disney allows guest to bring their own Disney branded pins to trade with Cast Members. It’s free to trade but you have to come prepared and bring your own pins. You can purchase brand new ones on property. Best tip is to purchase them off EBay for way cheaper. You can get a “lot” for $15-$25. That would allow your kids to have plenty to trade. Things to remember: Once you child trades with a cast member it’s gone. There is a location ( well known) in Epcot and the gentleman that trades pins places them in a metal container so there is no way to change your mind after you trade. Only trade the pins you can’t live without! This rule will save some tears. You can trade pins at resorts, Disney Springs and at the parks.

Extra Magic at Magic Kingdom

Did you know you can get your child’s first haircut at Magic Kingdom? What about cute silhouette pictures to keep forever? Harmony Barber Shop on Main Street will cut hair and even trim a beard ! Reservations are required. They do take some walk-up reservations . Gratuity is cash only! Silhouettes are such a great gift for yourself or grandparents. These take almost no time to get done (maybe a few minutes). Prices for these range at $12 just for photo and you can add a circle frame for $10. I have these done and hanging in my house. You can find this artist on Main Street as well. This would be a gray thing to get done as you are walking out of park to rest at resort, so you don’t risk damaging image.