Life.Style.Live!

Trinity Haven provides safe housing, support for LGBTQ+ youth

This organization is on a mission to ensure that every LGBTQ youth in Indiana has safe, welcoming and affirming housing within a caring community.

Trinity Haven provides support for any LGBTQ youth experiencing housing instability, and Jenni White, founding executive director, joined us Thursday on “Life. Style. Live!” to share more about their mission and how you can help support it.

Secure monetary donations can be made here. Also, click here to find wish lists and to learn more about what Trinity Haven does and how you can support.

THIS SEGENT IS SPONSORED BY TRINITY HAVEN.