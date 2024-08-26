Trinity Health Freedom Expo 2024 happening in Plainfield

The Trinity School of Natural Health is getting ready for the Trinity Health Freedom Expo. The goal of the expo is to make natural health education accessible to all.

It will take place at the Embassy Suites Hotel and Conference Center in Plainfield, right next to the Indianapolis International Airport, on September 28-29.

Julie Whitman Kline, the president, and CEO of the Trinity School of Natural Health, joined us to share more information about what to expect.

Kline emphasized how the Expo serves as a platform to learn from the experts in the field of naturopaths and as an advocate.

There will also be a Virtual Expo this year, which is important for the people who would be unable to get the on-site experience.

Speakers and exhibitors come from across different fields, from healthcare to law and research.

This might be the opportunity that people interested in natural health would need to connect with experts and find resources that could facilitate a journey toward healthier living.

The Trinity Health Freedom Expo is essentially a movement safeguarding for the people the ability and information that will help secure options in the many forms of health freedom.

Registration is now open, and all other details can be reached at trinityhealthfreedomexpo.com.