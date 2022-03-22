Life.Style.Live!

Trivia Tuesday: American Chocolate Week edition

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

In honor of American Chocolate Week, this Tuesday’s Trivia theme is all about chocolate! Answer the questions below to play along.

How many metric tons of chocolate are consumed each year?

  • a. 7 million
  • b. 7 trillion
  • c. 7 billion

Which one of these is not actual chocolate?

  • a. Milk Chocolate
  • b. Dark Chocolate
  • c. White Chocolate

Chocolate is good for ___

  • a. weight loss
  • b. your teeth
  • c. your blood pressure

During the 16th century, the Ancient Mayans used chocolate as a ______

  • a. fertilizer
  • b. lotion
  • c. shampoo
  • d. currency

The smell of chocolate triggers ______

  • a. energy
  • b. relaxation
  • c. taste

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Four Ukrainian children transported to US for cancer treatment

International /

Indiana reports 228 new COVID-19 cases; 9 new deaths

Coronavirus /

Indiana House will try to override governor’s veto of transgender athlete bill

Indiana News /

Running late? Stop rushing, here’s why

News /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.