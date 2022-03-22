Life.Style.Live!

Trivia Tuesday: American Chocolate Week edition

In honor of American Chocolate Week, this Tuesday’s Trivia theme is all about chocolate! Answer the questions below to play along.

How many metric tons of chocolate are consumed each year?

a. 7 million

b. 7 trillion

c. 7 billion

Which one of these is not actual chocolate?

a. Milk Chocolate

b. Dark Chocolate

c. White Chocolate

Chocolate is good for ___

a. weight loss

b. your teeth

c. your blood pressure

During the 16th century, the Ancient Mayans used chocolate as a ______

a. fertilizer

b. lotion

c. shampoo

d. currency

The smell of chocolate triggers ______