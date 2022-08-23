Life.Style.Live!

Trivia Tuesday: Celebrity Chef Edition

Today’s Trivia Tuesday theme is Celebrity Chefs in honor of Fabio Viviani being on today’s show discussing his new restaurant in Carmel, Osteria by Fabio Viviani.

The trivia questions the hosts answered are listed below. Watch along and see if you guess correctly.

Which celeb chef did NOT have formal culinary training — Anne Burrell, Rachael Ray or Gordon Ramsay?

At age 27, which Chef owned five restaurants and two night clubs in Florence, Italy before moving to the U.S. — Tom Colicchio, Mario Batali or Fabio Viviani?

What is the highest honor a chef can earn, the Michelin Star — the James Beard Award or the Bib Gourmond Award?

Which celeb chef has dyslexia and wasn’t able to finish reading a book until 38 years-old — Guy Fieri, Paula Deen or Jamie Oliver?

Which chef burned chicken on a first date — Fabio Viviani, Bobby Flay or Guy Fieri?