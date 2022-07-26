Life.Style.Live!

Trivia Tuesday: Indiana State Fair Edition

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

Today’s Trivia Tuesday theme is the Indiana State Fair!

The trivia questions the hosts answered are listed below. Watch along and see if you guess correctly.

Questions:

When and where did the first Indiana State Fair take place?

A. 1892, Indiana State Fairgrounds

B. 1852, Military Park

C. 1842, Indianapolis Motor Speedway

There are five other cities that have hosted the state fair. Which is NOT one of them?

A. Terre Haute

B. Muncie

C. Fort Wayne

Which food is new at the state fair this year?

A. Deep Fried Cheese on Stick

B. Deep Fried Oreos

C. Deep Fried Ice Cream

Which famous music group has NOT performed at the fair?

A. The Rolling Stones

B. The Jackson Five

C. The Beatles

This year’s fair theme is…

A. Celebrating the Hoosier Spirit

B. Fun at the speed of summer

C. Heroes in the Heartland

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Senate panel ends testimony Indiana abortion measure, advances amended bill

I-Team 8 /

Tasty Takeout: Taste of Luv by Dee

News /

Colts GM Chris Ballard’s pointed message on gun control in America

Indianapolis Colts /

IMPD needs help to find Jeep from fatal hit-and-run on East 56th Street

Crime Watch 8 /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.