Tropical Smoothie Cafe opens new location

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC, serves healthy dining options within the fast-casual restaurant landscape, embodying a mission to Inspire Better® in all aspects of its operations.

From its start on a sun-kissed beach in 1997 to its current status as a nationwide phenomenon, Tropical Smoothie Cafe has expanded to over 1,350 locations across 44 states.

Continuously recognized for its excellence, the brand has secured the top spot in the Smoothie/Juice Category of the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 for four consecutive years.

Its commitment to rapid growth and exceptional service has been acknowledged with the Franchise Times Fast and Serious award for 11 years running.

To celebrate its presence in Indianapolis, the Tropical Smoothie Cafe will be hosting a series of special offers over three days, inviting community members to enjoy a fresh sip!

On Friday, March 8th, from 2 to 4 p.m., smoothie can enjoy their favorite blends for $2.99.

The festivities continue on Saturday, March 9th, with a tempting deal of $3.99 flatbreads available during the same time window.

Finally, on Sunday, March 10th, guests can savor the best of both worlds with smoothie and flatbread combos priced at just $5.99 from 2 to 4 p.m.

It’s a weekend not to be missed, as Tropical Smoothie Cafe invites the community to join in the celebration of good food and good vibes.