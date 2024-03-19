True crime play, ‘And I Will Follow,’ takes center stage at Phoenix Theatre

Calling all fans of history and true crime.

For the first time, the play And I Will Follow by Bennett Ayres will take center stage at the Phoenix Theatre in Indianapolis.

The play follows Joseph Werner, a veteran newspaper reporter from Chicago, as he investigates a harrowing crime where a former member of an Amish community confesses to the shocking murder of his wife and three children in a small town in Illinois during the early 1900s. This captivating narrative unravels the mystery surrounding the man’s actions while also exploring profound themes of identity, love, faith, and resilience. Join us for an unforgettable evening as Werner, portrayed by Mark Goetzinger, brings this tale to life, leaving you on the edge of your seat and pondering the depths of the human psyche in ‘And I Will Follow,’ a world premiere theatrical experience not to be missed by true crime fans.

Director Tim Ocel and Actor Mark Goetzinger (Joseph Werner), tell us about this true story, the challenges of one actor playing multiple characters and what audience members can fully expect.

And I Will Follow by Bennett Ayres, Mar. 21 – Apr 7, Limited Run

Box Office 317-635-PLAY

Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre, 705 N. Illinois Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204

**Discount code for your event ? Promo Code LIFE5 for $5 off tickets

https://www.phoenixtheatre.org/buy-tickets