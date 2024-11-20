Annual Turkey Burn 5K in Indiana brings community together for fun and charity

More than a decade ago, the Ramey family started the Turkey Burn 5K as a way to bring the community together on Thanksgiving morning. The event has since become an annual tradition, attracting participants of all ages who are looking to stay active, spend time with loved ones, and support a good cause.

Brittany Powell and Jenna Edwards of Bailey and Wood, a sponsor of the event, highlighted the unique atmosphere and the importance of the race. “We have a kids’ run that starts at 8:30 a.m., and then the 5K for adults begins at 9 a.m.,” Powell said. “It’s a great way to start your morning, and then you can enjoy your big dinner afterward.”

The Turkey Burn 5K is designed to accommodate everyone, from serious runners to families out for a fun walk. Participants often come dressed in festive costumes, with some even sporting turkey outfits. “It’s just a fun atmosphere,” Edwards said. “Everyone is out there encouraging each other to finish and have a good time.”

Beyond the activity itself, the event serves an important purpose. This year, proceeds will benefit The Refuge, a local food bank that supports the community. “We always prioritize giving back,” Powell said. “Partnering with a local organization like The Refuge made sense for us, and it’s close to our hearts.”

Each participant who crosses the finish line will receive a commemorative medal. “We’ll be there cheering them on,” Edwards said. “It’s a positive way to start the holiday and give back to the community at the same time.”

The Turkey Burn 5K provides an opportunity for people to gather, stay active, and support a local cause before heading off to their Thanksgiving celebrations. Powell described it as a “perfect mix” of fun and community spirit.

For more information, visit runsignup.com.

