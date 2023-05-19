Turning kids into business owners at the Acton Children’s Business Fair!

Acton Academy is hosting its inaugural Children’s Business Fair tomorrow Saturday, May 20. The fair gives learners of Acton Academy the opportunity to become an entrepreneur for a day.

Featured on today’s show is 1 of the 75 entrepreneurs that will be participating in the event tomorrow. Scarlett Ciano, a 12-year-old Action Academy learner, created a small business called “Paw-Some Products”. The products she will be selling include handcrafted doggie bandanas, upcycled dog toys, and peanut butter treats.

Ciano says, “I do think if you are willing to put in the hard work then it will end up as a very fun thing!”

Customers attending the event will be able to learn about small businesses and how the learners created them and prepared for the event.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside the College Park Ministry Center at 3600 W. 96th Street in Indianapolis. The fair is free to attend and open to the public. Stop by to see the wide variety of products available for sale!