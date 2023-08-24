Twiggy the Water Skiing Squirrel comes to Indiana for Hoosier Hardwood Festival

Twiggy the Water Skiing Squirrel will perform nine times during the Hoosier Hardwood Festival at the Boone County Fairgrounds. (Provided Photo/Hoosier Hardwood Festival)

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — The Hoosier Hardwood Festival is back for a third year at the Boone County Fairgrounds this weekend.

The third annual Hoosier Hardwood Festival features all things lumber. The Indiana Hardwood Lumbermen’s Association is hosting the event, hoping to educate people on renewable resources.

The festival will showcase logging equipment, heavy machinery, chainsaws, sawmill, and woodworking equipment and tools. There will also be lumberjack games where some of the top lumberjacks in the country will compete in several different events, including everything from log running to sawing competitions.

Festivalgoers can even learn how to participate in the events from the lumberjacks.

On top of all the woodworking events, there is also family fun. The festival features a massive kid fun zone where kids can play and learn about all things lumber. Live music and food vendors will also be featured at the festival.

One of the most popular exhibits is chainsaw carving. More than 20 chainsaw artists will work around the clock in front of spectators. The artists will then auction off their artwork to interested buyers.

There will also be an appearance by Twiggy the Water Skiing Squirrel.

You read that right.

The first Twiggy performance occurred in 1979, and now, his namesake travels all over the country sharing their amazing water skiing talents. The squirrel and its handlers will perform several shows throughout the weekend. They will also focus on boating safety and the importance of life jackets, which Twiggy wears.

The Hoosier Hardwood Festival runs Friday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tickets are just $10 for general daily admission. Children ages 7-12 get in for $5, and children ages 6 and under get in for free.

The Boone County Fairgrounds is located at 1300 East 100 Street, Lebanon, IN 46052.