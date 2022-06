Life.Style.Live!

Two days of live music at this weekend’s WonderRoad Music Festival

The WonderRoad Music Festival is set for June 11 and 12 in Garfield Park! WonderRoad spokesperson Dan Kemer joined us today to preview the festival.

Acts will include Vampire Weekend, Lord Huron, Bastille, Milky Chance, and many more. There will be “music, food, and bliss” at the festival.

For more information, watch the video above. To buy tickets, click here.