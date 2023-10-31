Search
Two-step the night away with Night Owl Country Band

Night Owl Country Band

by: Divine Triplett
Night Owl Country Band is the shining star of Indiana’s country music scene.

Known for their electrifying performances at small-town bars, theaters, fairs, and festivals, this multi-independent award-winning group has even graced the historic stage of the Grand Ole Opry.

With their high-energy music, Night Owl is set to light up stages in 2023 with their “Somewhere in the Country Tour.”

Get your cowboy boots ready for a toe-tappin’, boot-scootin’ good time! 🤠🎶

