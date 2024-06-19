Two-time INDY 500 champion, Josef Newgarden releases kids book

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Racing fans know him as one of the top drivers in INDYCAR. He’s also the winner of the INDY 500 two years in a row.

But now, Josef Newgarden as adding the title author to his list.

Newgarden has released a children’s book titled “Josef’s BIG Dream: An INDY 500 Story.”

The book highlights Josef’s journey from childhood to realize his dream of winning the INDY 500 and aims to inspire young readers to dream big and persevere through challenges.

From his beginnings in karting to becoming a two-time INDYCAR champion and INDY 500 winner, Josef’s story exemplifies determination, resilience, and passion.

This book aims to show children that with hard work and dedication, even the loftiest dreams can become reality.

Newgarden partnered with Red Racer Books to launch the inspirational children’s book.

The book, written by Andy Amendola, author of the official INDYCAR kids book, “The ABCs of INDYCAR Racing” and other motorsports kids titles, with Josef and Ashley Newgarden, is available for pre-order now.

Newgarden says he may not be done writing chidlren’s books, but he says he’s enjojying this one for now.

“I am thrilled to be sharing ‘Josef’s BIG Dream’ with race fans ahead of the 108th Indianapolis 500 on Sunday,” said Josef Newgarden. “I’ve been wanting to write a children’s book focused on the values of hard work and dedication, and there’s nothing that requires that more than the Indy 500. Creating this book with my wife Ashley and Andy Amendola was a fun journey and one we are all proud of. I hope families and kids that read this book are inspired to chase their dreams, no matter how big or small, and take pride in their efforts in pursuing them.”