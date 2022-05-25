Life.Style.Live!

Two-time Indy 500 race winner Al Unser Jr. recounts his own story of extraordinary success, profound failure, more in new book

“The gun felt heavy….The tip of the barrel was cold on my skin. It was April 19, 2012. I decided to kill myself on my fiftieth birthday.”

So reads part of the electrifying preface to legendary racing driver and two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Al Unser Jr.’s new book, “Al Unser Jr: A Checkered Past,” a tale of extraordinary success but also depths of failure, as told to best-selling author Jade Gurss.

As Indianapolis counts down to the 106th running of the celebrated race, the legendary racing driver’s book covers the triumphs but it doesn’t stop there.

No name is more synonymous with the Indy 500 than Unser. The Unser family has won the historic race a record nine times!

Born into this most prominent of racing families, Al Unser Jr. had a natural talent for going fast, winning the Indianapolis 500 in 1992 and 1994.

Unser shares deeply personal stories about his well-publicized life away from the race track and his struggles with mental health. His battle to climb out of the darkness is one of the great stories in motorsports.

Today, as Indianapolis counts down to the 106th running of the celebrated Indy 500, Al Unser Jr. has survived and is striving for redemption as his life and faith take new paths. He joined us on Wednesday on “Life. Style. Live!” to share more of his story.