U.S. Army announces 150 job openings

by: Tierra Carpenter
It’s Army Service Week, and that means the U.S. Army is working to use events and social media to reconnect with communities and provide information about career opportunities and current recruiting incentives.

Some of the comprehensive benefits include help with college tuition, up to a $50,000 enlistment bonus, employment benefits and more.

Currently, there are 150 full and part-time jobs.

Staff Sergeant Destinee Harris joined us on “Life.Style.Live!” Wednesday to share more about the opportunities civilians will have if they join the Army.

Watch the video above to hear from her.

For more information visit, GoArmy.com.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE U.S. ARMY.

