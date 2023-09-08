U.S. Navy Blue Angels to return to Indy

The Crossroads Air Show is set to make a spectacular return to Indianapolis, featuring the highly anticipated performance by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, marking their first appearance in the city since 2012.

This aviation event will take place at the Indianapolis Regional Airport on October 28th and 29th, and the countdown begins with just 50 days left until the excitement takes flight, starting on Friday, September 8th.

The air show is not only a thrilling spectacle but also a significant economic boost, with an estimated $8.7 million in economic impact anticipated over the two-day event.

Spectators can look forward to a breathtaking aerial display featuring not only the Blue Angels but also other remarkable acts, including the P-51 C Red Tail Mustang “Tuskegee Airmen,” the F-100 Super Sabre, the United States Special Operations Command Parachute Team “The Para-Commandos,” Rob Holland, “Spanish Lady” T-6G Texan, and the Redline Team.

On the ground, attendees will find a Family Fun Zone with bounce houses, appearances by local mascots, educational booths, and more. Moreover, there will be a strong focus on promoting interest in aviation and STEM fields, with various static displays and historic aircraft for hands-on exploration.

For those interested in attending this thrilling event, the Crossroads Air Show offers various ticketing options to accommodate all preferences.

From general admission to premium box seating, flight line club seating (both individual and for groups), and even a photo tour add-on ticket, there are choices for everyone.

More information on ticketing and parking can be found at crossroadsairshow.com.

Beyond the exhilaration of the air show, this event also carries a meaningful impact on the community.

Funds raised will support Scouting in Central Indiana, providing character development programs, camps, training, and more for over 16,000 young people.

Proceeds will also benefit the Riley Children’s Foundation and the Catch the Stars Foundation.

To further engage the community, the Soaring Students Community Day on Friday, October 27th, will enable 500 youth from Central Indiana communities to experience the practice show.

Thanks to a generous grant from the Lilly Foundation, these students will enjoy lunch, meet pilots and aviation crew members, interact with flight simulators, learn about aviation and STEM careers, witness performers during their rehearsal, and take home air show favors, creating an inspiring and educational experience for the next generation.

The Crossroads Air Show promises not only thrilling aerial displays but also a lasting positive impact on the community it serves.