Ultimate Ninjas celebrates grand opening of new Noblesville location with free event

by: Tierra Carpenter
This is your chance to put your superhuman skills in action!

Ultimate Ninjas is celebrating the grand opening of their new gym in Noblesville on Saturday June 11, with a free event.

Families will get to meet famous competitors from the hit TV show, American Ninja Warrior, including Jesse “Flex” Labreck and Mike “The Stallion” Silenzi who are competing on the current Season 14 of the show, which starts June 6.

Kids will also enjoy a free open gym to try iconic obstacles identical to the hit television show, including the jumping spider, salmon ladder and a four-level warped wall. Guests have the opportunity to win birthday party and class giveaways.

For more information, including waivers and summer camp signups, click here.

